Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/23/2024 – 10:30

A scientific expedition made up of four women left Itajaí, in Santa Catarina, on May 11, heading to Belém, in Pará, where it should arrive in July. The objective is to investigate whether seafood consumed along the Brazilian coast contains microplastics. The initiative aims to discover how contamination is distributed along the coast and the risks to the environment and human food security.

Scooters, mussels, oysters, sururus and scallops are purchased in public markets and local fairs by the team formed with support from Voz dos Oceanos, a project led by the Schurmann family, and sent to the laboratory of the Oceanographic Institute of the University of São Paulo (USP).

Over 70 days, the researchers must travel more than 6,000 km of road across 20 coastal cities. The most recent stop was in Bahia and the expedition is expected to end on July 14th.

BIVALVES. Made up of a two-part shell, called valves, bivalve animals “filter” polluting materials from the ocean, including microplastics. And whoever feeds on them also ingests the material. One of the reasons for choosing these animals is that their consumption occurs integrally. From fish, for example, we discard the viscera, which reduces the concentration of microplastics.

A total of 410 bivalves have been acquired during the expedition to date. The organisms are processed, frozen and sent for laboratory analysis. By June 12, the first collected samples were sent to IOUSP: 32 mussels and 30 oysters in Itajaí; 30 oysters in Paranaguá; 30 mussels and 19 oysters in Santos; 30 mussels in São Sebastião; 30 mussels and 29 oysters in Angra dos Reis; 31 mussels in Rio; 30 mussels and 30 sururus in Vitória; 31 oysters in caravels; and 28 scooters and 30 sururus in Salvador. The next destinations are: Aracaju (SE); Maceió (AL); Recife PE); João Pessoa (PB); Natal, RN); Fortaleza (CE); São Luiz (MA) and Belém (PA).

The average sample processing time is four to six hours, depending on the type and quantity of bivalves, says marine biologist Marília Nagata, a PhD student in Oceanography at IOUSP and one of the expedition’s crew. “This project is the broadest and most ambitious, from the point of view of geographic scope, to study microplastics in animals consumed by us”, says the leader of the study, professor Alexander Turra, from IOUSP, coordinator of the Chair of the Organization of United Nations for Ocean Sustainability Education, Science and Culture (Unesco).

When investigating the different characteristics of microplastics, the initiative must also trace the origin of this material, which may include fibers and derivatives of fishing gear. “With this, we will be able to propose specific suggestions to combat the various sources of marine pollution in the country”, says Turra.

Based on the international standardization of collections and analysis methods, it will be possible to compare data not only between Brazilian cities, but between other parts of the globe. “This will help to indicate how Brazil is in relation to other countries and regions of the planet, in which we have a variable amount and different types of pollution”, observes the researcher. One of the hypotheses is a greater concentration of pollutants in more urbanized areas.

LABORATORY. The project also foresees the creation of a microplastic quantification and typing laboratory at IOUSP, with the support of the National Council for Scientific and Technological Research and Development (CNPQ) and Shimadzu, an analytical and measuring instrument company. The idea is that students from USP and other universities will be trained on site, where they will be able to analyze microplastic samples, promoting scientific production on the topic and its practical application. “In the not too distant future, this type of analysis will end up becoming routine in water analysis, in water and sewage treatment plants, and in the federal inspection seal for the safe sale of food”, says Turra.

According to David Schurmann, CEO of Voz dos Oceanos, in maritime expeditions over the last two years, the initiative recorded the presence of plastic and microplastics in around 100 destinations in more than 10 countries in the Americas and Oceania. This is the first land expedition carried out by the project.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.