Turkish scientists have warned of the dangers of drinking hot tea. The newspaper Cumhuriyet writes about it.

According to gastroenterology specialist Vedat Gerala, regular consumption of the drink with temperatures above 65 degrees increases the risk of developing esophageal cancer. Scientists came to such conclusions during long-term observations of a group of 50 thousand people from Turkey, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, that is, countries where the tradition of drinking hot drinks is widespread.

In addition, drinking hot tea with cold water can provoke the appearance of ulcers in the esophagus and acute gastritis, which, in turn, contribute to the development of cancer.

Geral emphasized that mainly a genetic predisposition leads to the development of esophageal cancer, but hot tea can become a trigger for it to enter the active stage. Trigger factors also include smoking and drinking.

Earlier, scientists at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (USA) found that the antioxidant epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), found in green tea, increases the level of the powerful anti-cancer protein p53. This protein has several anti-tumor functions, including stopping cell growth for DNA repair.