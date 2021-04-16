A large consumption of red and processed meat leads to a deterioration in the work of the heart, writes MedicalXpress Thursday, April 15th.

Almost 20 thousand people took part in the study. As a result, it turned out that people who ate a lot of meat had heart failure and stiff arteries, indicating a deterioration in the health of the cardiovascular system.

At the same time, experts found that as the amount of fatty fish consumed increased, heart function improved and arteries became more flexible.

The link between heart function and red meat consumption can be attributed to, among other things, high blood pressure, cholesterol levels, as well as diabetes and obesity, scientists say.

Earlier, a radiation therapist warned that eating too hot food could lead to the development of cancer.

According to the specialist, this leads to burns and deformation of the cells of the esophagus, and also affects the work of other organs.