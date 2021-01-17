The coronavirus pandemic has the potential to spike the number of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, as well as lead to massive outbreaks of Candida auris infections in hospital patients. Izvestia writes about this.

This fungus in most cases leads to the death of patients in intensive care. Patients at greatest risk of infection are those in whose body breathing and feeding tubes and various catheters are inserted.

The situation is complicated by the fact that the fungus has acquired resistance to the drugs available. In addition, outside large medical centers, this type of fungus cannot be identified – this requires mass spectrometry or others available only in well-equipped laboratories.

Scientists warn that if the process is not controlled, the mutant fungus could claim tens of thousands of lives annually in the future.

In 2019, an international team of scientists from the United States and the Netherlands concluded that climate change is contributing to the spread of a dangerous infectious disease caused by the antifungal-resistant super fungus Candida auris. According to the researchers, mammals, including humans, have a well-developed immune system, and most fungi cannot grow at human body temperature. However, global warming is causing Candida auris to adapt and reproduce successfully already at 37 degrees Celsius.

Local infection by the Candida auris fungus leads to a bleeding wound and leads to the complete cessation of the functioning of the organ associated with it. The main victims of the pathogen are people with weakened immune systems, in particular those with diabetes mellitus who are on dialysis or who have undergone organ transplants. The fungus is practically not dangerous for a healthy person, but he can become its carrier. Typically, Candida auris spreads in health care settings when a sick person comes into contact with a healthy person.