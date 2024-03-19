Skoltech scientists, together with employees of the St. Petersburg State Forestry University and the Forest Institute of the Karelian Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, found that the unique properties of Karelian birch are formed due to a genetic mutation. Scientists could not find the reasons for the appearance of this tree for more than 100 years.

Experts also discovered differences in the genomes of Karelian and ordinary white-trunk birch. Thanks to this, it is possible to identify the plant from the very beginning of the shoot’s life using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method. Nowadays, Karelian birch can be identified only by external signs, which become visible after eight or more years of life.

“Most likely, this is a mutation in one gene, and we know on which chromosome it is located. We assume that due to a “breakdown” in this locus, the normal formation of xylem—the main water-conducting tissue in the plant—is disrupted and the Karelian birch phenotype with its patterning appears,” said Elena Potokina, a professor at the Skoltech Center for Agricultural Technologies.

Scientists sequenced the genome of Karelian birch samples, found mutations in them and analyzed the population structure. Scientific work has shown that the properties of Karelian birch are formed due to changes in genes, and not the influence of environmental conditions.

