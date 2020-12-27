Scientists have named whiskey the most hangover-causing drink. Writes about it Medikforum…

Experts note that the intensity of the color of the drink largely influences the reaction of the body. A person tolerates colorless alcohol more easily. While drinks with various impurities can worsen the general condition of the drinker.

The second most severe hangover was dark rum. The experts also mentioned bourbon, red wine and brandy.

The risk of a hangover also increases with the amount drunk, experts recalled. Therefore, even excessive consumption of beer can result in poor health the next day.

Earlier, the chief narcologist of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation gave advice on the New Year’s feast. Evgeny Brun urged Russians not to get hungover the next day after the feast and move more during the New Year celebrations.