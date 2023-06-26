NMCD: Scientists have found that in hypertensive patients, coffee can increase the risk of stroke and heart attack

Scientists from Jiao Tong University found that in the presence of hypertension, drinking coffee increases the risk of calcium deposits on the walls of the abdominal aorta. This can lead to heart attack and stroke, a study published in the journal Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases.

The experts used data from the 2013-2014 National Health and Nutrition Survey, which included more than 2,500 participants. The severity of abdominal aortic calcification was assessed using a special method.

The study states that no significant associations were found between coffee consumption and the severity of abdominal aortic calcification. But in the presence of hypertension and diabetes, people with average coffee consumption had slightly higher calcification scores on the Kauppila scale.

The risk of severe calcification was increased by 50 percent in patients with high coffee intake. The risk increased to 70 percent in the presence of arterial hypertension.

Chinese scientists also concluded that coffee causes a sharp increase in blood pressure, a decrease in endothelial function. The drink can lead to disruption of sleep patterns, experts concluded.

Earlier, the doctor and TV presenter Sergei Agapkin called the Russians the most useful way to make coffee. He said that the most beneficial for health is the use of a drink that, after brewing, has passed through a paper filter. His doctor recommended drinking without milk and sugar.

At the same time, the doctor noted that the drink reduces the risk of developing liver cancer, has a positive effect on blood vessels, and reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

