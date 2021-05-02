Scientists from the United States conducted studies among Americans and Japanese and found the relationship between alcoholism and blood type. Izvestia writes about this.

It turned out that most people with alcoholism have blood group II. Experts recommended that its owners drink red wine in moderation – only in this case the effect on the body will be positive. The drink helps to dissolve cholesterol plaques and improve the digestive tract.

At the same time, carriers of the I blood group turned out to be the most resistant to excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Trying to establish the causes of alcohol abuse, scientists suggested that the relationship between blood type and a tendency to alcoholism may be influenced by the peculiarities of the adrenal glands, which provoke a lack of glucose in the blood. Stress can also trigger alcoholism.

In April, scientists found that avoiding alcohol can extend life by 28 years. Swedish scientists from the Karolinska Institute have monitored the health of alcohol addicts in Sweden, Denmark and Finland for 20 years. It turned out that the death rate among people with addiction was higher than among the rest.