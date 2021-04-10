New Zealand scientists from the University of Auckland have found that dogs have the ability to be jealous of their owners. They found that dogs are capable of real jealousy, a study published in the journal Psychological Science.

Experts conducted an experiment involving 18 pets and their owners. The volunteers were housed in two rooms, one with a fleece top hat and the other with a realistic dog doll.

In both rooms, people had to interact with objects, while pets watched them. The animals, seeing the owner playing with an allegedly different pet, showed clear signs of jealousy. They continued to be jealous, even when there was an impenetrable screen between them and the owners with the rival. However, the dogs whose owners were playing with the geometric figure showed no emotion.

Scientists have concluded that a dog is only jealous when the owner interacts with a perceived social rival. Also, jealousy arises as a result of this interaction, and not because of the “simple presence of a relative.” In addition, experts found that jealousy manifested itself even with imperceptible interaction between the owner of the dog and the alleged rival.

According to scientists, the results of the experiment support the information that dogs show jealousy, and are the first evidence that pets can mentally imagine jealous social interactions.

Previously, scientists have established a connection between dog breeds and the chances of their owners to find a soul mate. It turned out that girls with Staffordshire Bull Terriers get more attention. Chihuahua owners are in second place in popularity among women, and mixed breed owners are in third. Among men, the most popular were the owners of Jack Russell Terriers.

In January, British psychologists assessed the impact of cats on the work of their owners at a distance. Their presence in the home has been found to have a positive effect on telecommuting for employees, as pets help them relieve stress and lift their spirits.