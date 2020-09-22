Scientists have reconstructed the face of a boy who lived in Ancient Egypt and was buried between 50 BC and 100 AD. The image was reconstructed from the mummy’s skull using computed tomography. It has been compared to the portrait of a boy on the lid of a sarcophagus. The similarity was found to be high. However, in the portrait, the child is depicted much older than his real three or four years. In addition, the nose and lips are noticeably narrower in the portrait.

As the edition writes Daily mail, the boy’s mummy was found in 1880 in a cemetery next to the Hawara pyramid. It is kept in the State Museum of Egyptian Art in Munich. Scientists have determined that the child died of pneumonia.

Placing a portrait over the embalmed face of a mummy is a practice that dates back to the Greco-Roman period of Ancient Egypt. The Egyptians borrowed this tradition from the Romans.

Model compiled by scientists

