The Gulf Stream has weakened dramatically over the past decades, and its further slowdown could lead to extreme weather events in Europe and the United States.

how reported on the site of the Potsdam Institute for the Study of Climate Change, scientists have studied ocean sediments and ice cores to reconstruct the history of the stream over the past 1,500 years.

The decline in the speed of the Gulf Stream has been about 15% since the middle of the last century. The current carries warm surface water from the equator to the north, while cold and less salty water rushes in the opposite direction. Global warming destroys this mechanism. Due to the increase in precipitation and melting of glaciers, the salinity and density of the water decreases, weakening the Gulf Stream.

In Europe and the United States, further slowdown in flow could trigger an increase in abnormal weather events, including intensified winter storms and extreme summer heat.

