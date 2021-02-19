Scientists have managed to restore a letter from the Second World War, found on the sunken cargo ship SS Gairsoppa a few kilometers off the coast of Ireland. Irish Times.

It is revealed that the love letter was written in 1941 by an unknown soldier named Iris. In the letter, the officer asks his girlfriend to take care of herself. “Imagine that my lips are pressed tightly against yours, and I hug you tightly. Let’s hope that this bloody war will end soon, ”the message says.

This letter became one and 717 messages never delivered to SS Gairsoppa. It is known that the ship sailed from Calcutta (India) to Liverpool (Great Britain) with a shipment of silver to help the British army. On February 16, 1941, the ship was destroyed by a German submarine. Of the 86 crew members, only one person survived.

For almost 70 years, SS Gairsoppa lay at a depth of 5 km. In the second half of the 2000s, it was discovered by an American company engaged in deep sea research. In 2010, representatives of the company agreed with the UK authorities to remove valuable items from the vessel. As a result, more than 100 tons of silver and letters were raised ashore, which miraculously managed to survive.

In 2018, some of the letters were on display at the Postal Museum in London.