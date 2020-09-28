Scientists have proven that marriage affects weight loss. Men and women who get married quickly lose weight and do not gain it again. Writes about this Daily Mail.

Experts tracked 300 people over the age of 20. Most of those who lost weight after marriage remained slim after eight years. At the same time, those who had a fit figure before the wedding did not lose their shape after it. But the fat and lonely ones still have excess weight.

Researchers have found that getting married serves as an incentive to maintain a healthy lifestyle. In this case, the support from the partner is also important. This observation was confirmed by the example of couples who have been in a relationship for a long time, but do not marry.

Earlier, a man who lost 77 kilograms in five weeks shared the secret of his success. He said that from childhood he was accustomed to seeking solace in food. In order to eliminate sugar and carbohydrates from the diet, as well as start exercising in the morning, he had to step over himself.