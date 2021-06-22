British scientists have found that coffee reduces the risk of chronic liver disease. Experts have also proven the ability of the drink to reduce the likelihood of death in such cases, according to The Guardian.

The researchers analyzed data from 494,585 participants in the British biobank, a project aimed at finding genetic and environmental factors. The experiment involved volunteers from 40 to 69 years old. Most of them confessed their love for coffee (384,818 people), while the rest said they did not drink the drink (109,767 people).

Researchers studied the participants’ livers for almost 11 years and recorded 3,600 cases of chronic liver disease, 301 deaths and 1,839 cases of fatty liver disease. The researchers also took into account factors such as participants’ body mass index, alcohol use, and smoking status.

As a result of the analysis, the scientists found that those who drank coffee of any kind were at 20 percent less risk of developing chronic liver disease or fatty liver disease. In addition, coffee drinkers had a 49 percent lower risk of dying from these causes than the other group.

“Drinking coffee has been shown to protect against severe liver disease in a large sample in the UK,” said Professor Paul Roderick and study co-author at the University of Southampton. As a result of the work, scientists have suggested that coffee is an effective tool in the fight for liver health.

Previously, a nutritionist named the ideal time for coffee. According to the expert, the drink is best consumed between meals. This approach will help preserve not only the beneficial properties of coffee, but also the mineral balance in the body.