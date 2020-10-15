Scientists have found new evidence that the risks of contracting coronavirus depend on the blood type. In the scientific journal Blood Advances, a special edition of the American Society of Hematology, the results of two new studies were published on October 14 – from specialists from Denmark and from Canada. As reported NBCNews, scientists agree that people with the second blood group (“A”) are more vulnerable to COVID-19. For such patients, the risk is higher that the disease will be difficult, with complications.

The authors of the Danish study warn that they did not find evidence that any of the blood groups would completely protect a person from disease. There is no evidence to the contrary: none of the blood groups is a sentence for the patient. The only data obtained is that people with the first blood group (“O”) are less likely to get infected, and those who do get sick have a milder illness. “Blood group “O” is largely associated with reduced susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection“, – says the research materials.

Another study, also published in the journal Blood Advances, confirms the findings of the Danish experts. Researchers from Canada from February to April 2020 observed patients with COVID-19 and came to the conclusion that patients with the second (“A”) and fourth (“AB”) blood groups are more at risk of facing such a problem as organ failure. time of treatment for coronavirus infection.

“Patients with blood group “A” or “AB” more often required mechanical ventilation and dialysis. Such patients stayed in the intensive care unit longer than those with the first and third blood groups.“, – says the study.

So far, the medical community does not plan to change the COVID-19 treatment protocols depending on the patient’s blood type. But doctors call the findings of scientists noteworthy. It is possible that in the future it will be necessary to revise the concept of “risk group” for coronavirus infection.

Recall that earlier studies also indicated that those with the second blood group are more likely to contract the coronavirus.

