Petersburg scientists suggested that it is possible to treat a severe form of coronavirus in the same way as in case of poisoning with poisons that cause an increase in the level of free iron in the blood, they write “News” with reference to the materials of the article in the “Bulletin of Restorative Medicine”.

In the publication of scientists from the St.Petersburg Research Institute of Emergency Medicine. I.I. Janelidze says this conclusion was based on a hypothesis put forward by Chinese researchers from Yibin University and Sichuan University of Science and Technology. The latter believe that the coronavirus has a hemotoxic effect, as a result of which a free iron atom is displaced from hemoglobin molecules. When it enters the bloodstream, it causes damage to the walls of blood vessels, and then to internal organs. An excess of free iron provokes capillary leakage, which reduces the flow of oxygen to the tissues.

Since such symptoms are observed in severely infected with coronavirus, scientists at the St. Petersburg Research Institute proposed treating the disease as poisoning with hemolytic poisons.