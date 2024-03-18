Researchers at MISIS University have manufactured a setup for laboratory experiments, which makes it possible to study the thermal properties and structure of materials as small as one nanogram. In this case, the analysis takes only a few milliseconds.

Thanks to new equipment, scientists can observe what happens in a substance when its temperature changes by thousands of degrees per second.

“Such a heating process is figuratively equivalent to a flash or explosion. To reproduce this effect in the laboratory, more power is needed. However, our device uses microscopic, almost trace amounts of the substance. Therefore, carrying out experiments requires a minimum of energy, and the nanoexplosions themselves are safe for experimenters,” Dmitry Ivanov, one of the creators of the instrument complex, head of the university laboratory “Structural and Thermal Methods for the Study of Materials,” told Izvestia.

The scientist explained that the measuring cell of the device is a thin silicon-based membrane. It functions as both a sample substrate and a microcircuit. It makes it possible to controlably heat a material and simultaneously measure the resulting thermal effects and processes in its internal structure.

With the help of the development, specialists will be able, for example, to simulate the production technology of polymer products on an ultra-small scale. The device will also help speed up the synthesis of pharmaceuticals.

Read more in the exclusive material of Izvestia on Tuesday, March 19, at 10:00

A little nano: the new device will copy any material one particle at a time