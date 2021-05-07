Scientists from South Korea in the course of a study have identified an effective way to get rid of benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV). The results of the work are published in the journal Neurology…

BPPV is the most common disease of the vestibular apparatus. It is expressed in repetitive dizziness, which manifests itself when the position of the head changes.

The experts studied the data of 957 patients undergoing physiotherapy treatment, who were diagnosed with the specified ailment. One group of participants was given vitamin D and calcium twice a day, and the second group received a placebo.

It was found that the incidence of dizziness in volunteers from the first group decreased by 24%. According to scientists, the result obtained is a major breakthrough in the treatment of BPPV, which, as previously thought, can be alleviated only with regular procedures in the hospital.

“Our study shows that calcium and vitamin D supplementation is an inexpensive treatment with minimal potential for side effects,” said Dr. Kim Ji Soo, one of the study’s authors.

