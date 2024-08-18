Daily Mail: Nocturnal lifestyle and self-talk indicate high IQ

A love of reading, talking to oneself, a nocturnal lifestyle and a number of other habits may indicate a high intelligence quotient (IQ) of a person. This is according to a study by psychologists reports Daily Mail edition.

“If you talk to yourself, you’re not crazy. In fact, it may be a sign that you’re smarter than the average person,” the article says. It notes that this habit can improve memory, have a positive effect on confidence and attentiveness.

Scientists also noted a higher IQ among dreamers, introverts, and those who like to stay up late. Another potential indicator of great intelligence is living in disarray – this may indicate unconventional thinking. Reading books is also a factor in high IQ, since it has a positive effect on cognitive functions, developing concentration and imagination.

Earlier, scientists dispelled the popular myth that mental abilities necessarily decline after 70. According to their data, in some cases they increase.