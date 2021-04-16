American doctors have named the reason for re-infection with coronavirus. They monitored the health of about 2.5 thousand US Marines from May to November 2020. The results of their work, researchers from the Carl Icahn School of Medicine published in the scientific journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

Before entering the barracks, all military personnel underwent a test for antibodies to coronavirus infection. 189 of them have already been ill, 2247 have not yet. Subsequently, they were tested every two weeks, and in case of infection, they described the symptoms of the disease.

Among those who had not previously been ill during the study, about 48 percent of the military were infected, and among those who had recovered, about 10 percent. Basically, the disease proceeded without symptoms, the doctors did not consider it necessary to hospitalize any of the more than a thousand cases.

In the course of a study of the viral load, it turned out that in those who had recovered it was about ten times less than in those infected for the first time. Moreover, even in this case, those who underwent COVID-19 again could remain carriers of the disease.

To understand the cause of re-infection, experts studied the immune response of military personnel. According to doctors, neutralizing antibodies – those that block the virus when it enters the body – were found in 6 out of 19 re-infected (32 percent), while among 54 patients for the first time, such antibodies were found in 45 (83 percent). Thus, the study showed that the reason for re-infection may be in weaker immunity.

Previously, scientists calculated the risk of re-infection with coronavirus among different age groups of the population. So, according to experts from the Statens Serum Institut in Copenhagen, every second (52.9 percent) COVID-19 over 65 is at risk of getting sick again. The article was published in The Lancet.

Moreover, among people under this age, the risk is almost two times lower – 21.1 percent. Experts came to such conclusions after analyzing 10 million PCR tests conducted in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.