To extend life by 28 years, you should stop drinking alcohol. This method was named after the study by Swedish scientists from the Karolinska Institute, reports the Express portal.

For 20 years, experts have been monitoring the health of alcohol addicts in Sweden, Denmark and Finland. It turned out that the death rate among people with addiction was higher than among the rest. On average, their life expectancy was shortened by 28 years.

It is noted that alcohol, even in small doses, negatively affects the health of internal organs, and also increases the risk of oncological, cognitive, erectile and reproductive disorders.

Previously, scientists have discovered that the degree of intoxication depends not only on the amount drunk, but also on individual characteristics. For example, those who eat a lot of fruits break down ethyl alcohol faster due to the high activity of special enzymes.