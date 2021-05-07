Pennsylvania State University scientists have discovered that a mutation in the GAS2 gene can lead to complete hearing loss. This is reported in an article published in the journal Developmental Cell.

So, they studied in detail the properties of the GAS2 gene and came to the conclusion that it directly affects the amplification of sound signals in the inner ear of a person. After conducting a series of experiments on mouse embryos, experts found out that one of the key functions of this gene is to maintain the shape of the inner ear cells, as well as to ensure high rigidity of their walls.

According to Professor Douglas J. Epstein, earlier scientists did not compare the development of deafness with damage to GAS2, since it is responsible for the reproduction of protein molecules.

Earlier, Russian and Italian scientists conducted experiments on mice and proved that mutations in the GILZ gene contribute to the acceleration of the development of liver fibrosis. It is specified that with a less active gene, immune cells damage the liver more. Skoltech professor Timofey Zatsepin said that the data obtained in experiments on mice “correlate with clinical data for humans.”