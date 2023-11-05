ScienceDirect: Fatigue after a night’s sleep may be linked to depression

Experts from the Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences said that fatigue and weakness after a night’s sleep may be a sign of anxiety and depressive disorders. The results of the study were published by scientists in the publication ScienceDirect.

A number of people, after a full night’s sleep, feel fatigue, decreased attention and apathy, despite the fact that the brain and body were at rest. This unusual phenomenon is called paradoxical insomnia.

If you get enough rest, you will feel as if you haven’t slept all night. People suffering from paradoxical insomnia can remember details of their surroundings at night with the accuracy of someone who was awake.

The cause of such insomnia has not yet been established. Scientists have suggested that a negative sleep environment (bright lights, noise) and caffeine consumption may trigger this condition.

At the same time, paradoxical insomnia can occur as a result of mental illnesses – anxiety and depressive disorders. These diseases may be accompanied by excessive activation of the nervous system.

Scientists recommended creating a comfortable atmosphere for sleep – turning off the lights, giving up alcohol and coffee, eliminating sources of extraneous noise.

Experts also emphasized the importance of cognitive behavioral therapy. It is based on overcoming cognitive distortions (eg thoughts, beliefs and attitudes) and improving emotional self-regulation.

Earlier, somnologist Roman Buzunov said that in late autumn and winter it is difficult for people to wake up even at the usual time due to the reduction in daylight hours. According to him, circadian rhythms can be adjusted. In late autumn, you can use artificial lighting to deceive the body.

In the evening, starting at five o’clock, you can wear sunglasses, and at seven, close the curtains, the doctor advised. According to him, the brain will think that night has come.