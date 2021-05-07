Scientists have named the preliminary cause of death of 150 Red Book seals on the shores of the Caspian Sea. An entry with the comments of specialists was published on the page of the Caspian Conservation Center in Instagram…

According to preliminary data, these were cases of poaching; local residents could use animal skins to make hats.

In one of publications Ecocenter notes that a large group of scientists from Moscow, together with the Ministry of Natural Resources of Dagestan, explored the coast of the Caspian Sea.

Director of the Institute of Ecology and Sustainable Development Alimurad Hajiyev said that the group found 30 seals, many of them had no skins. “These are young animals, they are 1-2 years old. The situation in the Caspian Sea remains alarming, ”he commented. In turn, Andrey Boltunov, director of the Institute of Ecology and Sustainable Development and General Director of the NEC “Marine Mammals”, confirmed that these were cases of poaching. According to him, the experts took the seals’ teeth for examination in order to establish their age and sex.

The version of poaching was also confirmed by the head of environmental programs of the NEC “Marine Mammals” Viktor Nikiforov. He told 360 TV that local residents could catch seals online and use their skins to make hats.

Earlier on May 6, it was reported that scientists from Moscow and Dagestan found more than 150 dead Red Book seals on the coast of the Caspian Sea, some of which had their skins torn off. It was assumed that the number of found animals could soon grow to two hundred.