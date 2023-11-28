NCL: Seven simple habits reduce the risk of developing 14 types of cancer

Avoiding alcohol, sugary drinks and fast food, exercising, maintaining a healthy weight and breastfeeding reduce the risk of developing many types of cancer. Scientists from Newcastle University in the UK came to this conclusion; the results of the study were published on the website NCL (Newcastle University).

Experts tried to find out whether following seven healthy lifestyle recommendations compiled by the World Cancer Research Fund and the American Institute of Cancer Research could reduce the risk of developing diseases.

Healthy habits include avoiding alcohol, fast food and sugary drinks, controlling weight, exercising for two and a half hours a week, and consuming at least 30 grams of fiber per day. Experts also recommend avoiding taking a number of nutritional supplements. Scientists advise women to continue breastfeeding for six months after giving birth.

Researchers tested the effectiveness of the recommendations on 94,778 volunteers. The average age of the participants was 56 years. The researchers used data on health and eating habits provided by the participants. Compliance with one recommendation was equal to one point.

Experts have concluded that getting even one point reduces the risk of developing many types of cancer by seven percent. In addition, each subsequent score reduced the likelihood of developing breast and bowel cancer by 10 percent, kidney cancer by 18 percent, and esophageal cancer by 16 percent.

Previously, University of Sydney scientists said just five minutes of vigorous intermittent physical activity a day could reduce the risk of some cancers by 32 percent. This kind of activity is equivalent to performing various household chores such as cooking, washing dishes and cleaning the apartment.

In addition, experts previously identified highly processed foods as the main cause of cancer in young people. The development of the disease is also influenced by smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, lack of physical activity and poor diet.