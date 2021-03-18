Danish scientists have named people who are at risk of re-contracting the coronavirus. People over 65 are more likely to get COVID-19 again, according to the scientific journal Lancet. RIA News…

In general, the level of protection against re-infection in patients with coronavirus is 80.5 percent, but among people over 65 years of age, it falls to 47.1 percent.

The authors of the study emphasize that the results obtained indicate the importance of measures to protect the elderly during a pandemic, first of all, we are talking about distance and priority of their vaccination.

Earlier, the infectious disease specialist Yevgeny Timakov listed the reasons why you can be re-infected with the coronavirus. According to him, a person’s immunity may be weakened due to medication, the number of antibodies is reduced. In some, immunity is not sufficiently developed after an illness. Another factor for a new infection is a high viral load, frequent contact with infected people.

The infectious disease specialist clarified that the transferred coronavirus should not form lifelong immunity. He added that diseases caused by a specific pathogen can recur every three to four years.