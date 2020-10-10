British scientists have named the new symptoms of the coronavirus – muscle pain, fatigue and blisters on the legs. About informs Daily mail citing a report submitted by British scientists to the Emergency Science Advisory Group, which communicates the results to the UK government.

According to scientists, symptoms can manifest themselves in different ways depending on the age and characteristics of the patient’s body.

However, these symptoms will not be included in the COVID-19 indicator list provided by the UK National Health Service, so as not to overwhelm testing centers.

It is noted that the three officially recognized symptoms of this infection are fever, persistent cough, and loss of smell and taste.

In August, American scientists figured out the sequence of the first symptoms of coronavirus by analyzing the medical records of more than 55 thousand patients with COVID-19.

It turned out that first the sick develops a fever, and then a cough. Then, patients may experience muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

The scientists noted that the discovery could help doctors diagnose and treat the disease in a timely manner.

In turn, the Russian paramedic Anna Dmitrieva said, based on her experience with patients, that patients with loss of smell were diagnosed with coronavirus in almost 100% of cases.

In the same month, it became known that American doctors had found another unusual symptom of COVID-19 – hiccups.

According to the portal Worldometer as of October 10, 575 679 cases of coronavirus and 42 679 deaths were registered in the UK for the entire period of the epidemic.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 37.1 million.More than 1 million patients have died, and more than 27.9 million have been cured.