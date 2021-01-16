Stretching has proven to be an effective way to lower blood pressure. This exercise works better on the cardiovascular system than walking. The corresponding conclusion was made by Canadian scientists, their research was published in the scientific journal Journal of Physical Activity and Health.

At the same time, as the authors of the work emphasized, people with hypertension are advised to continue walking, as well as cycling and skiing – these activities promote fat burning, lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels. They called stretching more comfortable at home: it does not require much time, it does not need to be adjusted to the weather, and you can also do it while watching a movie.

“When you stretch a muscle, you also stretch all the blood vessels that feed the muscles, including the large arteries. If you reduce the stiffness of the arteries, the resistance to blood flow will decrease, which means that blood pressure will not increase, ”explained experts from the University of Saskatchewan.

Earlier it was reported that the difference in the measurement of blood pressure on the left and right arm may indicate a high risk of stroke, heart attack and, as a result, early death. The upper limit of the norm was a difference of 10 millimeters of mercury.