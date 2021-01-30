One of the early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease may be accompanied by the fact that a person does not blink for a long time. Reported by Express with reference to data from the European Association for Parkinson’s Disease.

As experts explain, this is due to the fact that the disease affects the nerve cells of the brain that control motor processes.

In addition, doctors note that it is worthwhile to be wary if a person’s arms swing out of step with the body when walking at low speed. A hunched posture, small handwriting, numbness, tingling, pain or discomfort in the neck or limbs are also signs of the disease. Some may have a softer voice.

It has previously been reported that loss of smell can also be an early symptom of Parkinson’s disease.

The study has shown that about 90% of people with this diagnosis do not smell.

Scientists estimate that sometimes the loss of smell can occur 10 years before Parkinson’s disease is diagnosed.