A lack of vitamin D in the body greatly increases the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. The corresponding conclusions were published by scientists from Bar-Ilan University and the Galilee Medical Center.

Experts conducted a study, finding out that vitamins cannot replace vaccines. However, as the authors of the work specified, the text of which is given by the publication Times of Israelvitamins still help to avoid the worst consequences of COVID-19.

In particular, according to Dr. Amiel Dror from the Galilee Medical Center, the data in the study were based on those strains that were before Omicron. At the same time, he clarified that the conclusions are also relevant for Omicron.

So, according to preliminary data of the study, 26% of hospitalized patients with vitamin D deficiency died from COVID-19. In addition, among those who did not have a shortage of this substance before hospitalization, the proportion of deaths was 3%.

Whereas new results have shown that vitamin D deficiency increases the risk of severe and critical illness by 14 times in patients with COVID-19. The risk of mortality increased in such patients by nine times.

Dror added that vitamin D helps boost immunity in general, which strengthens the body’s defenses against viral pathogens. He drew attention to the fact that the vitamin can reduce the risk of attack by pathogens that occurs through the respiratory system.

