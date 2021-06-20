Scientists from the University of Oxford have found a way to speed up the recovery process after being infected with COVID-19. It is reported by RIA News…

One of the most effective methods is the use of an asthma inhaler. Studies have shown that taking budesonide, a medication used for asthma, speeds up the recovery process from illness. It has anti-inflammatory, anti-allergic and immunosuppressive effects.

One of the study participants called the discovery “a milestone for a pandemic.” The specialists also noted that, thanks to budesonide, patients recovered on average three days faster.

Earlier, the director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, called a condition under which a person is guaranteed not to get sick with COVID-19. According to the specialist, if a person has antibodies to the S-protein or to most of it, then he cannot get coronavirus and will remain protected from the disease.