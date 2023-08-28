JAMA Oncology: cleaning, washing and cooking reduce the risk of cancer

Just five minutes of vigorous intermittent physical activity a day can reduce the risk of some types of cancer by 32 percent. This kind of activity is equivalent to doing various household chores, such as cooking, washing dishes and cleaning the apartment, scientists from the University of Sydney said. JAMA Oncology.

The study involved 22 thousand people who wore special trackers to track daily physical activity. The study was carried out for seven years. During this time, scientists have collected data on the health status of patients, and more than 2,000 people have been diagnosed with various types of cancer.

Thus, it turned out that intermittent physical activity has shown the ability to reduce the risk of developing any type of cancer by 18 percent, and in the case of cancers directly related to lack of activity, even by 32 percent.

Devi Sridhar, Professor and Chair of Global Public Health at the University of Edinburgh, has previously cited processed foods as the number one cause of cancer in young people.

According to her, the development of the disease is also affected by smoking, drinking alcohol, obesity, lack of physical activity and malnutrition.