Scientists from the American Heart Association said pistachios may help fight hypertension. About it writes Daily Express.

Experts conducted a study in which two groups of subjects participated, suffering simultaneously from a tendency to high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes.

The first group of subjects ate foods low in fat and high in carbohydrates, while the second group of subjects included pistachios.

After four weeks of observation, experts came to the conclusion that thanks to pistachios, it was possible to significantly reduce the total peripheral resistance. In addition, increased cardiac output and improved some indicators of heart rate variability.

“Ambulatory systolic blood pressure dropped significantly after the pistachio diet, with the greatest decrease observed during sleep,” the researchers said.

Earlier, nutritionist and endocrinologist Alena Barredo spoke about the universal benefits of the daily use of pistachios. According to her, pistachios are rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids, which help lower cholesterol. They also contain vitamins A and E, which keep skin youthful, support immunity and improve vision. In addition, pistachios contain magnesium, which helps with stress and to stabilize blood pressure.