BJN: Two kiwis a day improves mood in vitamin C deficiency

Eating kiwi daily can improve the mood of people with low vitamin C levels in four days. Scientists from the University of Otago came to this conclusion, the publication writes. British Journal of Nutrition (BJN).

The study, which lasted eight weeks, involved 155 adult patients with low vitamin C levels. They took a vitamin supplement, a placebo, or ate two kiwis every day.

This fruit improved people's mood and cheerfulness in just four days. The maximum effect was observed on days 14 to 16. Vitamin C improved my mood, but only slightly.

Experts say the study results demonstrate an effective and affordable way for people to support their mental well-being.

