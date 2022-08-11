Specialists from the Sixth Hospital of Peking University told what sports can reduce the risk of developing dementia. The results of a meta-analysis of Chinese scientists on August 10 leads the publication Medical Express.

According to the publication, the meta-analysis included a review of 38 studies from around the world. It is known that the total number of people who participated in the studies exceeded 2 million people who did not have dementia. Participants were followed for at least three years. It is specified that during this period, 74,700 patients developed dementia. The subjects were asked about their leisure activities using questionnaires or interviews.

The available results indicate that participants who read frequently, played musical instruments, or did crafts had a 23% lower risk of dementia, a 17% reduction in athletes, and those who spent their leisure time with friends, family, and other people – by 7%.

“This meta-analysis showed that a varied leisure time can significantly reduce the risk of developing dementia. In the future, we will conduct studies that include larger sample sizes and longer follow-up times to identify more associations between leisure and dementia, ”Ling Lu, lead author of the study, was quoted as saying by the publication“reedus“.

Earlier, on August 5, scientists from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine published a study showing that the activity of microglial genes (immune cells in the brain) is regulated by the SPI1 proto-oncogene, which is involved in the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. It is noted that a change in its activity changes the work of other genes, which leads to a rearrangement of the work of microglia.