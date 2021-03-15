People with a high body mass index (BMI) and elderly citizens can be overexploited by the coronavirus. This is the conclusion reached by experts from the Massachusetts University of Technology and Harvard. They checked how many respiratory droplets different groups of people could emit and analyzed their gender, weight and age. It turned out that overweight and elderly emit more aerosol, that is, in case of infection, they will exhale more viral particles.

“There was no correlation with sex, while significant correlations were observed between the amount of aerosol exhaled, age and BMI,” the American scientists said.

BMI is body mass index. It is calculated as body weight in kilograms divided by the square of your height in meters. According to the WHO recommendations, the indicator from 18.5 to 25 is normal. With a BMI of 25 to 30, overweight is diagnosed, above 30 – obesity.

In the experiment of American scientists, 18% of people (35 out of 194) accounted for 80% of the exhaled aerosol from the entire group. Half of the group (73 people) with the lowest BMI exhaled significantly fewer respiratory drops than the other half with the highest weight. The lowest level of viral shedding was observed in people under 26 years of age with a BMI below 22.

The fact that 18% of people accounted for 80% of the exhaled aerosol from the entire group corresponds to the so-called Pareto law (20/80 rule), when about 20% of infected people are responsible for 80% of further infections, the infectious disease doctor of the Clinical Diagnostic Center noted. Medsi “Rasim Khodjibekov. Previously, this formula was also suitable for other infectious diseases, such as measles, Ebola, HIV infection, he told Izvestia. However, superproliferation is formed in patients under the influence of many factors, such as viral load, mechanism of transmission, immune status and co-infection with another pathogen, the expert added.

