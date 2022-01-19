Scientists from China have learned to determine the risk of death in the eyes. The results of a study by the scientist Zhuoting Zhu from the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences of Guangdong Province and his colleagues were published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.

It is noted that the difference between the biological age of the retina and the real age of a person is a sign of an increased risk of death. According to scientists, the state of the network of small vessels can be a reliable indicator of the general condition of the circulatory system and the brain. Experts used machine learning algorithms to try to predict a person’s age from the condition of their eyes.

The database was based on 80,169 fundus images previously obtained from 46,969 volunteers aged 40 to 69 during a study in the UK. It turned out that the algorithm is able to determine the age of a person with an average accuracy of up to three years. The scientists also noted that the gap between the biological age of the retina and the real age was associated with death.

The proportion of study participants with an age difference of more than 3, 5, and 10 years was 51, 28, and 4.5 percent, respectively. According to the researchers, a large age difference increases the risk of death by about 50 percent, and each year of the gap increases the risk by 2-3 percent.

Earlier, researchers from Sweden and Denmark found that a decrease in height in middle age was a marker of an increased risk of early death in women – mainly from cardiovascular diseases.