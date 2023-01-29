Chinese scientists in a 10-year study found that people who adhered to the special six rules, the risk of dementia decreased by 90%. Even with a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease.

The study involved 29 thousand people over 60 years of age, who were divided into three groups. The first group had to adhere to six rules of a healthy lifestyle, the second – to actively engage in sports, and the third – only to eat right, the newspaper writes. The Guardian January 26th.

Participants in the first group showed that their risk of developing dementia decreased by 90%. They ate well, exercised more than 150 minutes a week, interacted frequently with family, attended events, read, wrote and played board games regularly. In addition, they gave up bad habits such as smoking and drinking alcohol.

