from Health editorial

The finding could pave the way for the future development of targeted interventions to improve impaired cognitive performance in people with neurodegenerative diseases

An experimental study sheds light on the definition of the cellular and molecular mechanisms that regulate the brain circuits involved in our ability to decide.

The decision protein Research, published in Nature Communication, was performed by a team of the Neuroimmunology Unit, led by Professor Gianvito Martino, neurologist, neuroscientist and scientific director of the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital. Today we know the brain areas where the mental decision process originates, but little is known about the individual cells and molecules involved in this delicate operation. The investigation in question, conducted on an experimental animal model, has identified a population of cells of the brain — the periventricular stem cells — e a protein they secreteinsulin-like growth factor binding protein-like 1 (IGFBPL1), the lack of which makes one less able to decide, in other words, makes more undecided. See also A Helpful Guide to Wearing Monthly

Contact Lenses

I study The study also shows a correlation between people with multiple sclerosis which they manifest cognitive disorders (such as difficulty processing information) and the presence of brain injuries due to the disease right in the area periventricular where IGFBPL1-producing stem cells are present. Simply put, the trophic effect of IGFBPL1 is exerted in favor of certain cells, defined as fast peak interneurons, which are essential for our cognitive processes because they capable of inhibiting electrical impulses coming from any brain area: by doing this, they allow the transit only of those destined to become a decision (whether right or wrong). The researchers demonstrated that, by genetically eliminating the periventricular stem cells and/or the IGFBPL1 protein, the mice were indecisive: during behavioral tests they showed that they were unable to adequately regulate the impulses aimed at facilitating or inhibiting a certain behavior, while maintaining the ability to learn and memorize intact.

The prospects This discovery adds a piece to our understanding of how our thinking in general and our ability to decide in particular works biologically. We hope to be able to use this knowledge in the near future develop specific therapeutic interventions for people with neurodegenerative diseases and cognitive disorders, explains Gianvito Martino. Knowing the mechanisms underlying these disorders, making them increasingly scientifically measurable, as well as listening to their experience of the disease over time is necessary to be able to translate this important discovery into personalized therapeutic interventions, adds Paola Zaratin, director of AISM / FISM scientific research. Erica Butti, researcher of the Neuroimmunology Unit explains: This work allows us to know a little more about the function of stem cells in physiological conditions. See also Test for Faculty of Medicine, from manual Consulcesi to manage study and stress