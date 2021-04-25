American scientists have named an unexpected factor affecting life expectancy. The results of their research are reported in an article published in Nature Communications.

Experts have found a relationship between the omega-3 fatty acid index and the likelihood of premature death. After examining data on 42 thousand citizens of different countries, experts noticed that those who had a higher index of eicosapentaenoic, docosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids were, on average, 13 percent less likely to face premature death than people whose blood levels were lower … At the same time, those who lacked these acids were more likely to die from cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and other causes.

It is noted that experts have long wondered how the level of omega-3 is associated with diseases affecting the heart, brain, joints and vision, however, only a few representatives of the scientific community have paid attention to the possible connection of these acids with life expectancy.

The scientists participating in the study said their observations lead to the conclusion that the fatty acids contained in seafood can have a positive effect on human health and slow down the aging process.

Earlier it was reported that nutritionists have made the top 10 youth-prolonging products. It was noted that walnuts became one of the main products on this list.