In the course of research, specialists from the University of Sassari in Italy and Flinders University in Australia found a biomarker that indicates a high risk of developing inflammation and complications with SARS-CoV-2, up to and including death. The results of scientific work are published in an article in International Journal of Infectious Diseases…

Scientists analyzed data from 19 studies involving more than 5,600 patients from different countries to identify specific chemical biomarkers in the body. Moreover, in 3,723 people (49%) the disease was mild or moderate.

The analyzed materials reported a relationship between the severity of symptoms of coronavirus infection, serum amyloid A (SAA) concentrations in patients with COVID-19, and patient survival.

As a result, it turned out that SAA concentrations were significantly higher in those patients who died and who had a very severe form of coronavirus. In some patients, in the first 24-48 hours after infection, this indicator increases up to 1000 times, at a rate of 20-50 milligrams per liter, and it is in them that COVID-19 then proceeds most severely.

This is due to increased protein production in the liver, which is triggered in response to stimuli such as interferon-gamma, interleukin-1β and -6, and tumor necrosis factor (TNF). In turn, SAA increases inflammation, and the synthesis of these stimuli increases and activates other pro-inflammatory cytokines that can cause a cytokine storm and other complications of coronavirus infection.

These patients experience excessive inflammation, blood clots, and significant damage to some organs, especially the lungs, kidneys, heart, and liver.

In addition, experts have also found a link between amyloid A levels and gender, which provides a possible explanation for the greater vulnerability to the virus in men.

Tracking SAA, which serves as a sign of severe complications of the disease, could be useful in identifying risk groups and monitoring the condition of patients with coronavirus infection, scientists said. In addition, the new biomarker can also be used to identify people who need the vaccine first if there is a shortage of vaccines.

In early April, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that asthenia and problems associated with the cardiovascular system are the most common complications after COVID-19 in patients.

According to him, this list also includes the risk of developing thrombosis in the presence of a predisposition in a person, as well as disorders of the central nervous system.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.