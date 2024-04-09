Prolonged exposure to sunlight reduces bacterial diversity on the surface of the skin, which can lead to the development of eczema, dermatitis and psoriasis. Scientists from the University of Manchester in the UK came to these conclusions, reports April 9 “Gazeta.Ru” with reference to Frontiers magazine.

The study involved healthy volunteers who were going on vacation to sunny places. They spent at least seven days there. Scientists took swabs from their skin before the start of the rest, on the first, 28th and 84th days after returning.

It was found that those who did not avoid tanning had a decrease in the number of Proteobacteria on their skin on the first day after vacation. The scientists noted that changes in bacterial diversity could affect skin health in the future.

Earlier in November last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that a third of non-melanoma skin cancer deaths are due to sun exposure.

In August, the head of the oncology department of the Euroonko clinic in St. Petersburg, Anastasia Maryenko, in an interview with Izvestia, told how tanning is dangerous for people with moles. She explained that when exposed to ultraviolet light, the DNA of cells is damaged. Excessive exposure to ultraviolet radiation on moles, in turn, can lead to the development of melanoma, a deadly cancer.