Scientists from University College London and the UK’s Royal National Committee have found that changes in hearing can signal COVID-19 disease. On Sunday, October 18, the newspaper reports. Express with reference to relevant research.

Experts noted that a number of patients with coronavirus-prone patients, even before they knew about the disease, complained of tinnitus, in which a person feels ringing or tinnitus without any external stimulus.

There have also been cases of complete hearing loss in patients with tinnitus symptoms and severe COVID-19.

The experts urged doctors to be more attentive to patients’ complaints related to hearing and to take preventive measures to treat the corresponding symptoms when a coronavirus is detected.

However, doctors should be worried if tinnitus is combined with more common signs of coronavirus, as it accompanies other diseases, scientists noted.

On October 10, British scientists called the new symptoms of the coronavirus – muscle pain, fatigue and blisters on the legs. According to experts, symptoms can manifest themselves in different ways depending on the age and characteristics of the patient’s body.

The three officially recognized symptoms of this infection are fever, persistent cough, and loss of smell and taste, experts said.

In August, American scientists figured out the sequence of the first symptoms of coronavirus by analyzing the medical records of more than 55 thousand patients with COVID-19.

It turned out that first the sick develops a fever, and then a cough. Then, patients may experience muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

The scientists noted that the discovery could help doctors diagnose and treat the disease in a timely manner.

Russian paramedic Anna Dmitrieva said, based on her experience with patients, that patients with loss of smell were diagnosed with coronavirus in almost 100% of cases.

The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, began at the end of December last year. The Chinese city of Wuhan became the hotbed of infection. For several months, the disease covered 215 countries of the world. On March 11, WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic.

According to the portal Worldometer as of October 18, the number of COVID-19 cases in the world exceeds 40 million.More than 1.1 million patients have died, more than 29.9 million have recovered.