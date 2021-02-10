Canadian scientists have identified 62 relatively young genes in the ancient coelacanth fish, acquired over the past 10 million years as a result of evolution. This is stated in a scientific article published in the journal Molecular Biology and Evolution on Tuesday 9 February.

Previously, experts assumed that coelacanth is a living fossil that has not changed in 400 million years. As noted in the article, the first African coelacanth Latimeria chalumnae was caught in 1938 off the coast of South Africa. The anatomy of the fish was completely consistent with the fossil coelacanth fish, although they were considered extinct.

A study by Canadian specialists showed that over millions of years the body of the coelacanth remained almost unchanged, but the genome continued to evolve. According to the authors of the study, new genes were transferred to fish from other species through the process of horizontal gene transfer. They evolved from transposons, the so-called “selfish genes”, whose job it is to make more copies of themselves. They achieve this by moving between species.

As the head of the study, Tim Hughes, professor of molecular genetics at the Donnelly Center for Cellular and Biomolecular Research at the University of Toronto, said, what function 62 new genes perform has not yet been established, but many of them encode DNA-binding proteins. In addition, they are likely to be involved in the regulation of genes whose even minor changes are important for evolution.

As the TV channel notes “Star”, scientists know many examples of horizontal gene transfer from transposons, but this process in coelacanth amazed them with its scale.

