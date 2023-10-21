During a study of the rivers of the Congo, researchers found that the Ruki River, with a watershed of about 14 million square meters. km, is not only huge, but also the darkest in the world. If you dip your hands in the waters of this river, even if you raise them to your face, you will not be able to see them.

This density of color is explained by the peat bogs located next to the river and the abundance of organic matter, as well as the lack of precipitation.

“The Ruki River is essentially jungle tea,” said study co-author Travis Drake.