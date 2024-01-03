RIA Novosti: the cause of death of the discoverers of Tutankhamun’s tomb has been found

Scientists were able to explain the reasons for the mysterious death of British archaeologists who 100 years ago discovered the tomb of the Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun, writes RIA News. For decades, there have been rumors of a mysterious “curse” that has been placed on the explorers.

After many years of searching, the tomb of Tutankhamun was discovered by British archaeologist Howard Carter. A few years after the discovery, people associated with the find died. Among them was Carter himself.

Scientists now believe that the researchers died due to “cave disease” caused by Aspergillus fungi found in the tomb. In such conditions, mushrooms live for a very long time, and in addition, they increase their virulence. In particular, Carter's companion, Lord Carnarvon, could have died due to Aspergillus.

A similar fate awaited the participants in the autopsy of another object – the grave of the Lithuanian prince Kazimierz Jagiellonczyk – they died from a pulmonary infection.

Thus, rumors about Tutankhamun’s curse can only be considered a myth.

Earlier it was reported about a new discovery by Egyptian archaeologists. They believe that the tomb of the Egyptian Queen Nefertiti is located just outside the walls of Tutankhamun's tomb.