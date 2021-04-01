Experts from the University of California Davis School of Veterinary Medicine conducted genetic studies of the coronavirus and came to the conclusion that the latest outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic are associated with the emergence of new variants of infection. Analysis results published on the site Scientific Reports on April 1.

American biologists, by determining the amino acid sequence of the genome of 2 thousand SARS-CoV-2 samples, revealed a permanent mutation of the pathogen. This circumstance allows us to conclude that new types of infection will gradually appear in the world.

They combined the information obtained from the study into a metric of genetic variation called GENI. It contains the results of the analysis of a set of nucleotide sequences in DNA molecules in 150 strains of SARS-CoV-2. The samples, in turn, were obtained by scientists from Asia. Such a study of genomes made it possible to compare the indicators with the phase of the epidemic.

So, it is reported that at the end of February 2020 in South Korea there was an increase in such variability of genetics, which provoked an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19. For example, in Singapore, the public health authorities, after revising the number of infected, tried to quickly resolve the situation, while in the UK, the GENI parameters continued to increase.

Biologists also stressed that the measures taken by the UK were still effective, as they prevented the massive spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Earlier that day, the doctor of the Center. Gamaleya of the Ministry of Health Alexander Butenko said that there is no serious threat of the spread of new strains of coronavirus in Russia, cases of their detection are quite rare. According to him, the identified new strains could have existed before, but they simply did not know about them. He also added that coronaviruses are generally prone to volatility.

On the same day, it became known that 78 cases of the British strain of coronavirus and five cases of the South African strain were detected in Russia.

In December 2020, the UK announced the discovery of a new strain of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson then announced that the mutation is spreading 70% faster than its predecessor. Many states have restricted transport links with the United Kingdom, and have tightened anti-coronavirus measures in the country itself.

The discovery in South Africa of a new mutation of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 became known on December 19, 2020. According to experts, the South African strain of the coronavirus is more dangerous than the British one, as it acquires mutations that contribute to the reinfection of people.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8-800-2000-112.