In Primorye, scientists have discovered an excess of tritium in the seas after discharges from Fukushima-1

In Primorsky Krai, scientists have found elevated tritium levels in Far Eastern seawater following discharges from the Japanese nuclear power plant (NPP) Fukushima-1. This is stated in message Pacific Oceanological Institute, Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

In June and July, the research expedition of the ship “Akademik Oparin” took samples of more than 100 tons of water in the Sea of ​​Japan and the Sea of ​​Okhotsk. The purpose of the study was to assess the radiological safety of the seas.

“Laboratory analyses of the first water samples showed elevated tritium levels in the main branch of the Kuroshio Current, which was expected based on the pattern of currents in the region, as well as elevated tritium levels in the area of ​​the South Kuril Islands,” the institute reported.

Earlier, Tepco discovered a leak of about 25 tons of water in the building of the second power unit of the damaged Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant. The company plans to get rid of the radioactive water using water treatment facilities.