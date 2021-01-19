Experts from Brazil said they managed to find a way to save vaccines against the new coronavirus, the newspaper writes. News.

Scientists have tried to determine how to vaccinate the coronavirus vaccine with maximum serum savings and looked at different types of syringes for this. In any syringe there is a “dead” volume, where a certain amount of the drug always remains. Reducing this volume will also reduce vaccine wastage.

The results of the experiments showed that syringes with a volume of 1 ml in combination with needles of the 23G type are the most economical.

It is noted that the use of such syringes makes it possible to draw six doses from a container with serum instead of five.

In addition, the scientists suggested sucking in the required dose of serum, and adding 0.1-0.2 ml of air from the piston side, which would push the vaccine remaining in the needle and syringe. With this approach, it will be possible to use one bottle not for five, but for seven doses.

Earlier, the head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, complained about the uneven distribution of coronavirus vaccines between countries, calling it another “brick in the wall” of inequality between people of different countries.

According to him, the countries with the lowest income level have received virtually no vaccines, while a number of countries continue to enter into deals for the supply of drugs at inflated prices.