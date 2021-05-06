Swiss, German and French scientists have concluded that the number of killer T cells in the blood of a patient with COVID-19 is a biomarker that can predict the severity of the course of the coronavirus even at an early stage of infection.

The team, led by Professor Burkhard Becher from the Institute for Experimental Immunology at the University of Zurich, in collaboration with scientists from France and Germany, revealed that the number of natural killer T cells in the blood can be a biomarker for COVID-19. At the same time, it is specified that such cells are of the type of white blood cells and are part of the early immune response.

“The number of natural killer T cells in the blood can be used to predict severe cases of COVID-19 with a high degree of certainty, even on the first day of a patient’s hospital stay,” the report said. Online University of Zurich on Thursday 6 May.

Scientists speculate that a new biomarker test will help doctors determine the type of treatment that will be needed for a particular patient. It will also allow them to decide whether to transfer a person to an intensive care unit.

The immune responses to the various pneumonias are very similar, Becher said.

“However, when it comes to COVID-19, T cells and natural killer cells exhibit unique behavior and describe a kind of pattern in the immune system – an immune signature specific to COVID-19,” the scientist said.

Earlier in April, professor of medicine Salvatore Corrao said that in order to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19, it is necessary to take vitamins C and D, melatonin and zinc. According to him, you need to take 6 to 10 mg of melatonin every night.